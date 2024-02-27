Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Big Jolt to Congress in Gujarat: Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathwa Joins BJP With Son Sangramsinh

The tribal leader from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Naran Rathwa's tenure as the Rajya Sabha member will end in April this year.

Digital Desk
Gujarat Congress leaders Naran Rathwa, son Sangramsinh join BJP
Gujarat Congress leaders Naran Rathwa, son Sangramsinh join BJP | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahmedabad: In a major blow to the Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son Sangramsinh and a large number of supporters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, February 27. 

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil inducted Rathwa and others into the party by offering them saffron scarves and caps at the party's state headquarters ‘Kamalam’. 

A large number of supporters pf Rathwa joined the BJP at the function. 

 

Who are Naran Rathwa and Sangramsinh? 

Naran Rathwa was a Minister of State for Railways in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004, and lost to BJP candidate Ramsinh Rathwa in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

The tribal leader from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Rathwa's tenure as the Rajya Sabha member will end in April this year. He was elected to the Lok Sabha five times - first in 1989, then in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004.

Rathwa's son Sangramsinh had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections as a Congress candidate from Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved Chhota Udepur seat. 

 

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

