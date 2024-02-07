Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that nobody is stopping the Opposition from attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. They should attend the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 and utter ‘Jai Shri Ram’, he said.

The CM was speaking at a special event of a television channel in Lucknow, where he spoke at length about Ram Mandir and Ayodhya.

Advertisement

On Nehru’s orders to remove Ram Lalla idol

Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Mandir could have been constructed in Ayodhya right after Independence, had it not been the orders of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to remove the idol of Ram Lalla from the location.

Advertisement

"My Dada Guru Mahant Divijaynath and my Guru Mahant Avedyanath were the frontline warriors in the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi. I have never met my Dada Guru, but when I go through the documents and correspondence of that period, I find that after Ram Lalla's idol appeared at his birthplace in 1949, the government at that time was trying to forcibly remove the idol,” said CM Yogi.

“Is it not true that in 1949, the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had given orders to remove Ram Lalla idol after it appeared at the birthplace in Ayodhya? Is it not true that Congress had always been an obstacle in the Ram temple movement?" asked Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement

On Opposition to not attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The CM said that no one is stopping the Congress or the Samajwadi Party from attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event on January 22. "Let them show courage, let them come to the event and utter the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram',” said CM Yogi.

Advertisement

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya became the target of foreign invaders because they wanted to attack the very soul of Indian culture. When India became independent, the then rulers should have immediately taken up the restoration of Ram Janmasthan temple in Ayodhya. If you look at the original copy of our Constitution, it depicts the picture of Lord Ram coming from Lanka to Ayodhya in the Pushpak Vimana. The then leaders recognised this, but they did not act accordingly,” claimed Yogi.

He further said that the Ram temple matter could have been resolved much earlier, if not for the Opposition playing politics over it.

Advertisement

“Some people, in order to foster their vote banks, made the communities lock horns against each other," he said.

Let the Opposition say 'Jai Shri Ram': Yogi

Yogi refuted the claims by the Opposition that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was staking a claim to the Ram Mandir. “Where are we taking the credit? We are going there as Ram devotees and Ram sevaks. Who has stopped the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other parties from going there? All of them have got invitations from Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Trust. Let them all come as Ram bhakts. If I can utter Jai Shri Ram, let them utter the same. Let them show courage…Let them come to Ayodhya. We are ready to welcome all," he said.