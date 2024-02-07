Nehru, Not Ambedkar: Congress’ Sam Pitroda Stokes Controversy, BJP Hits Back

Advertisement

Delhi: As India celebrated the adoption of constitution on January 26, Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stoked another controversy by belittling the contribution of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda said that it was India’s first Prime Minister and Congress leader Jawahar Lal Nehru who made major contributions to the Indian Constitution and not Ambedkar.

Sam Pitroda said that the belief that Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the Indian constitution is the biggest falsification of modern history. Sharing an article by Sudheen Kulkerni- ‘Who Contributed More to the Constitution and Its Preamble? Nehru, Not Ambedkar’ on X, Sam Pitroda credited Jawaharlal Nehru for the Indian constitution.

However, Sam Pitroda has now deleted his post on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP slams Sam Pitroda, calls Congress anti-Dalit

BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress party over Pitroda tweet. Amit Malviya called the Congress an “anti-Dalit party”. Amit Malviya accused Congress of attempting to erase Ambedkar’s legacy.

Replying to Sam Pitroda’s post, Amit Malviya said, “This is absolutely shocking! Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and mentor Sam Pitroda insults Baba Saheb Ambedkar, undermines his contribution to framing India’s Constitution, and like all things Congress, gives credit to Nehru. Congress’s hate for Dalits and Dr Ambedkar, an erudite man, who gave us our Constitution and worked for the upliftment of Dalits, is not new. Nehru ensured he was defeated twice and couldn’t enter the Lok Sabha.”

Attacking the Congress party for denying Ambedkar Bharat Ratna, Amit Malviya said, “The Congress sought to erase his legacy then and are doing it even now. Despite his massive contributions, he was denied a Bharat Ratna. It was only in 1990 (34 years after his death), that a BJP supported Govt at the Center honoured him.”

