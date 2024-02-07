English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Nehru, Not Ambedkar: Congress’ Sam Pitroda Stokes Controversy, BJP Hits Back

However, Sam Pitroda has now deleted his post on X in which he credited Nehru for the Indian Constitution

Apoorva Shukla
Pitroda
Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: As India celebrated the adoption of constitution on January 26, Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stoked another controversy by belittling the contribution of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda said that it was India’s first Prime Minister and Congress leader Jawahar Lal Nehru who made major contributions to the Indian Constitution and not Ambedkar. 

Sam Pitroda said that the belief that Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the Indian  constitution is the biggest falsification of modern history. Sharing an article by Sudheen Kulkerni- ‘Who Contributed More to the Constitution and Its Preamble? Nehru, Not Ambedkar’ on X, Sam Pitroda credited Jawaharlal Nehru for the Indian constitution. 

Advertisement

However, Sam Pitroda has now deleted his post on X (formerly Twitter). 

 

Image

 

BJP slams Sam Pitroda, calls Congress anti-Dalit 

BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress party over Pitroda tweet. Amit Malviya called the Congress an “anti-Dalit party”. Amit Malviya accused Congress of attempting to erase Ambedkar’s legacy.   

Replying to Sam Pitroda’s post, Amit Malviya said, “This is absolutely shocking! Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and mentor Sam Pitroda insults Baba Saheb Ambedkar, undermines his contribution to framing India’s Constitution, and like all things Congress, gives credit to Nehru. Congress’s hate for Dalits and Dr Ambedkar, an erudite man, who gave us our Constitution and worked for the upliftment of Dalits, is not new. Nehru ensured he was defeated twice and couldn’t enter the Lok Sabha.” 

Advertisement

Attacking the Congress party for denying Ambedkar Bharat Ratna, Amit Malviya said, “The Congress sought to erase his legacy then and are doing it even now. Despite his massive contributions, he was denied a Bharat Ratna. It was only in 1990 (34 years after his death), that a BJP supported Govt at the Center honoured him.” 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info9 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement