‘Wasn’t In Favour Of Name, INDI Bloc Over,’ Says Nitish Kumar

Advertisement

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently dumped the Mahagathbandhan to join back the BJP-led NDA alliance, claimed that he had objected to the idea of naming the Opposition alliance as ‘INDIA’.

The rainbow coalition of Opposition parties helmed by the Congress party has been named as Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. During the Bengaluru Summit in July last year, the Opposition parties had announced the decision to name their alliance ‘INDIA’, while guarding who suggested the name. Nitish Kumar was then regarded for stitching the alliance together to take on the BJP on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

"I tried my best. I was not even in favour of this name for the alliance as I had something else in mind," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters in Patna, adding, "The alliance was long over... Now I am working for the people of Bihar and will continue doing it.

#WATCH | Patna: On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and RLD Chief Jayant Singh drifting away from the INDIA alliance, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I tried my best. I was not even in favour of this name for the alliance as I had something else in mind... The alliance was long over... Now… pic.twitter.com/BIuGG8Us7e — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s remarks, Kumar said, "Don't think of who says what... Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)." Lalu Yadav earlier claimed that his doors are always open for Nitish Kumar.