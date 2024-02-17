English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

‘Wasn’t In Favour Of Name, INDI Bloc Over,’ Says Nitish Kumar

The rainbow coalition of Opposition parties helmed by the Congress party has been named as Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Allianc

Apoorva Shukla
Lalu Yadav's 'Door Always Open For Nitish' Remark Triggers Buzz In Bihar
Nitish Kumar with Lalu Yadav | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently dumped the Mahagathbandhan to join back the BJP-led NDA alliance, claimed that he had objected to the idea of naming the Opposition alliance as ‘INDIA’. 

The rainbow coalition of Opposition parties helmed by the Congress party has been named as Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. During the Bengaluru Summit in July last year, the Opposition parties had announced the decision to name their alliance ‘INDIA’, while guarding who suggested the name. Nitish Kumar was then regarded for stitching the alliance together to take on the BJP on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

 "I tried my best. I was not even in favour of this name for the alliance as I had something else in mind," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters in Patna, adding, "The alliance was long over... Now I am working for the people of Bihar and will continue doing it.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s remarks, Kumar said, "Don't think of who says what... Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)." Lalu Yadav earlier  claimed that his doors are always open for Nitish Kumar

 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info25 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health25 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo