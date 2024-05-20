Odisha: Two More Arrested Over BJP Worker's Death In Pre-Poll Violence

Advertisement

Berhampur (Odisha): Two more persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in pre-poll violence in Odisha's Khallikote in which one BJP worker was killed, police told PTI.

Manda alias Sudarshan Pahan (20) of Srikrushnasaranpur and Papu Tarai (21) of Ramchandrapur were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Ganjam district on Wednesday night over the putting up of posters of candidates.

They were handed over to a special investigation team (SIT), probing the incident, for further inquiry, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

With the fresh arrests, a total of 11 people have been nabbed so far in connection with the incident, he said, adding other persons involved in the clash would be apprehended soon.

Dillip Pahan, a BJP worker, was killed and several others were injured in a clash between supporters of BJD and BJP in Srikrushnasaranpur.

On the direction of DGP, a four-member SIT was constituted, with Ganjam DSP Mershy Purti leading it. The team has visited the village to probe the matter.

The DGP has also deputed ADG R K Sharma to look into the law and order situation in the district till the end of the second phase of elections in the district, scheduled on Monday.