Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Out of Prison, Kanpur Goon Pelts Stone at Apna Dal Rally, Several Injured in Stampede | WATCH

As both parties got engaged in a heated argument, Thakur and his gang started attacking the members in the rally with sticks.

Digital Desk
Attack on BJP Ally
Attack on BJP Ally | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kanpur Crime News: In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter, who was released from jail five days ago, started pelting stones at an Apna Dal (Soneylal) rally on Sunday, along with his gang, injuring many and damaging dozens of vehicles. In the video, that has gone viral, the main accused Ajay Thakur started abusing the people participating in the rally. As both parties got engaged in a heated argument, Thakur and his gang started attacking the members in the rally with sticks. Following this, Thakur and his associates pelted stones at the rally, causing stampede.

Apna Dal (S), which is BJP's ally, had taken out Samajik Nyaya Yatra on Sunday to demand reservation for backward classes in educational institutions and NEET exam. Many top leaders, including MLA Saroj Kuril and Stay Prakash Kuril were involved in the protest. FIR has been filed against the main accused and his associates -- Arpit Thakur, Shivang Thakur, Ajay Bhadauria, Tobo Tiwari, Sahil Sonkar, Gautam Moga. The incident happened in the Barra police station area.

According to the local police, Ajay Thakur shared an old rivalry with the victim Alok Kumar, who is also the general secretary of Apna Dal (S)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

