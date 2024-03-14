×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Outrage over Kejriwal’s ‘Ghuspaithiye’ Remark: Refugees Take to the Street of Delhi in Protest

Kejriwal said that the BJP government has notified the CAA rules in order to reap benefits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Image:Republic
New Delhi: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday crticised the BJP-led central government for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the BJP of implementing CAA for vote-bank politics, on Thursday, several Hindu members from the refugee communities hailing from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh took to the streets in protest.

Several Hindu members from the refugee communities hailing from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh took to the streets in protest | Republic

"Are we not Hindus… Don't we have any rights to stay in India?" asked Pakistani, Afghani Hindu refugees as they marched towards Kejriwal's residence over Delhi CM's controversial remarks on CAA.

“We have left everything from Pakistan and have come to India for shelter. If the Modi government is concerned about us, then why is Kejriwal so jealous?” many asked.

“Jo Ram ka nahin hua woh kisi kam ka nahi… woh Kejriwal Ram ka nahin hua… He supports others, why does he want to drive Hindus away?” they further asked.

What CM Kejriwal Said

Questioning the BJP government on CAA, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the people of the country want the law to be repealed. Kejriwal said that the BJP government has notified the CAA rules in order to reap benefits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, adding that the “poor minorities” from the neighbouring countries settling in India will become BJP's vote bank.

“There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the resources of our people in rehabilitating poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here,” he alleged.

Kejriwal said that once the trend of settling minorities from other nations begins, it will be a never-ending process. “The government money would be used to settle the Pakistani people in India. In these countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan), there are approximately 2.5 to 3 crore minorities. Once India opens its doors, a lot of people will come to India from these countries. Who will provide employment to these refugees?” CM Kejriwal had asked.

Amit Shah Slams CM Kejriwal

While commenting on CM Kejriwal’s remark, Amit Shah on Thursday said in an interview, "The Delhi CM has lost his calm (aapa kho baithe hain) after his corruption was exposed. He does not know that all these people have already come and are living in India.”

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

CAA

