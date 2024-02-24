Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after AAP and Congress announced their seat-sharing deal in Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hit out at the INDI partners over their "dysfunctional" alliance. "They will be together in Delhi, but against each other in Punjab," Puri pointed out on social media platform X.

Puri further stated that AAP, which rose to prominence by taking a historical stand against Congress, is now joining hands with the same party.

The path to hell (or in this case political oblivion!) is paved with skewed alliances!



Highlighting the hypocrisy between AAP and Congress' seat-sharing deal, Puri wrote, "The path to hell (or in this case political oblivion!) is paved with skewed alliances! If the opportunist alliance between AAP & Congress even manages to survive its inherent contradictions it will be the most bizarre political combination in every sense! One that tries to pull wool over the eyes of their own voters. People will clearly remember that AAP came into being after protesting against the rampant impunity & corruption of Congress which it subsequently defeated in Delhi & as the slew of cases against their ministers & leaders show, has now even embodied what they protested against!"

Earlier in the day, AAP announced seat-sharing arrangements for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Delhi, AAP will be contesting four seats in Delhi while the Congress will be contesting in three. In 2019, BJP had got more vote share than the combined strength of AAP and Congress across all seats in Delhi. In Gujarat, AAP will be fielding candidates in only two seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar. On the other hand, Congress will be contesting from the remaining two.