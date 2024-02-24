English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

'Path to Hell...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Pulls up Congress, AAP Over Seat-Sharing Deal

"They will be together in Delhi, but against each other in Punjab," Puri pointed out on social media platform X.

Digital Desk
hardeep singh puri
Minister of Urban Development of India Hardeep Singh Puri | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after AAP and Congress announced their seat-sharing deal in Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hit out at the INDI partners over their "dysfunctional" alliance. "They will be together in Delhi, but against each other in Punjab," Puri pointed out on social media platform X.

 Puri further stated that AAP, which rose to prominence by taking a historical stand against Congress, is now joining hands with the same party.

Highlighting the hypocrisy between AAP and Congress' seat-sharing deal, Puri wrote, "The path to hell (or in this case political oblivion!) is paved with skewed alliances! If the opportunist alliance between AAP & Congress even manages to survive its inherent contradictions it will be the most bizarre political combination in every sense! One that tries to pull wool over the eyes of their own voters. People will clearly remember that AAP came into being after protesting against the rampant impunity & corruption of Congress which it subsequently defeated in Delhi & as the slew of cases against their ministers & leaders show, has now even embodied what they protested against!"

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, AAP announced seat-sharing arrangements for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Delhi, AAP will be contesting four seats in Delhi while the Congress will be contesting in three. In 2019, BJP had got more vote share than the combined strength of AAP and Congress across all seats in Delhi. In Gujarat, AAP will be fielding candidates in only two seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar. On the other hand, Congress will be contesting from the remaining two.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo