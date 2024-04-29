Prajjwal was also accused of filing an incorrect and false affidavit during the 2019 general elections. | Image:X

New Delhi: A massive sex scandal has once again hit Karnataka midst the Lok Sabha elections. The sitting MP from Hassan and grandson of the former prime minister Deve Gowda has been accused of being involved in obscene videos, which were reportedly in circulation in the constituency. As per police officials, Prajwal has fled to Germany.

What is the ‘Sex Scandal’ Case?

The 'sex scandal' came to light after BJP's Deavaraje Gowda in December last year, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing him, about Revanna's involvement in sexual activities with women and recording it. In his letter, Gowda wrote that HD Revanna and his family have been involved in illegal activities including kidnapping and raping. He further informed Shah that a pen drive of such activities has reached the Congress party.

Cautioning Amit Shah, Gowda asserted that Congress can use this issue as a strong point in the upcoming elections which could dampen the saffron party's image.

5 Things to Know About Prajwal Revanna:

1. Prajwal Revanna was born 5 August 1990. Son of HD Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy is his uncle.

2. Prajwal graduated as a mechanical engineer in 2014 from Bangalore Institute of Technology. He discontinued his maters in Australia to assist his grandfather during the Lok Sabha elections.

3. According to Prajwal's affidavit, he currently owns assets worth Rs 40 crore and does not own any car or residential property. The 34-year-old MP in his affidavit declared that owns a pistol worth Rs1.04 lakh and rifle worth Rs 2.68 lakh.

4. In 2019, he was appointed as Janata Dal (Secular) state general secretary and has worked for over 8 years for the party.

5. Other than the current 'sex scandal,' Prajjwal was also accused of filing an incorrect and false affidavit during the 2019 general elections. The Karnataka High Court even issued summons against him in the case.

