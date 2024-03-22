×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:00 IST

'Karma Catches Up': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Sharmistha Hits Out At Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested following a search operation at his residence amidst dramatic circumstances on Thursday night. 

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal (Right) and Sharmistha Mukherjee (Left)
Arvind Kejriwal (Right) and Sharmistha Mukherjee (Left) | Image: ANI/PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: ‘Karma Catches Up,' said former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Sharmistha Mukherjee accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations against the then Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Mukherjee Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group of making 'irresponsible, baseless allegations against then Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. She added that despite their claims of having 'trunk loads' of evidence against Dikshit, no such evidence has been presented to the public. She ended her post with the phrase 'Karma catches up!', indicating that those who made the baseless allegations are now facing consequences for the same. 

"He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had 'trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the 'trunk' so far. Karma catches up!" she said in a post on X.

 

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested following a search operation conducted at his residence amidst dramatic circumstances on Thursday night. This comes after the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. A medical team also arrived at the ED office. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter today. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:00 IST

