Amid Key Poll For INDI Bloc, Punjab Congress Leader Takes ‘Hilter' Jab at Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal

Chandigarh: as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gear up to contest their first elections as part of the INDI alliance- the Chandigarh mayoral polls- Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa has mounted a relentless attack on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, January 18.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, asked Bhagwant Mann to remove the pictures of national heroes Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and instead place pictures of German dictator Adolf Hilter. Bajwa alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is following the ideology of Hilter.

"I want to ask Bhagwant Mann that you are not going to remain (the CM) forever. If you think that we will refrain from speaking about the shortfalls of the government, then you are wrong... We have never been scared of anything,” said Bajwa attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“It is time for you to remove the pictures of Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from your offices because what you are doing is completely against their ideology. Please remove their pictures from your offices... It would be better to put pictures of Adolf Hitler because you are walking on his ideology,” Bajwa added.

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are contesting together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Chandigarh mayoral polls scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday, January 18.

