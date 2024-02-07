English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Amid Key Poll For INDI Bloc, Punjab Congress Leader Takes ‘Hilter' Jab at Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal

Congress and AAP are contesting together against the BJP in Chandigarh mayoral polls scheduled to begin at 11 am today

Apoorva Shukla
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann | Image: PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gear up to contest their first elections as part of the INDI alliance- the Chandigarh mayoral polls- Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa has mounted a relentless attack on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, January 18. 

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, asked Bhagwant Mann to remove the pictures of national heroes Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and instead place pictures of German dictator Adolf Hilter. Bajwa alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is following the ideology of Hilter. 

Advertisement

"I want to ask Bhagwant Mann that you are not going to remain (the CM) forever. If you think that we will refrain from speaking about the shortfalls of the government, then you are wrong... We have never been scared of anything,” said Bajwa attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government. 

“It is time for you to remove the pictures of Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from your offices because what you are doing is completely against their ideology. Please remove their pictures from your offices... It would be better to put pictures of Adolf Hitler because you are walking on his ideology,” Bajwa added. 

Advertisement

 

 

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are contesting together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Chandigarh mayoral polls scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday, January 18. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World25 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement