Malda: After Lok Sabha MP and president of Congress' West Bengal unit Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that stones were pelted at Rahul Gandhi's car in Malda during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress spokesperson has issued a clarification refuting Adhir Ranjan's claims.

Congress' Social Media head Supriya Shrinate said that the windshield was broken due to the rope used in security. “A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji, when a woman suddenly came forward to meet him, the car had to be stopped suddenly. The windshield of the car was broken due to the rope used in the security circle,” said Supriya Shrinate in a post on X.

“Rahul ji is fighting the battle for justice diligently and this country not only stands with him but will also keep him safe,” Supriya Shrinate added.

ग़लत खबर का स्पष्टीकरण ज़रूरी है



राहुल जी से मिलने अपार जनसमूह आया हुआ था, एक महिला उनसे मिलने के लिये जब एकदम से आगे आ गयीं, तब कार को अचानक रोकना पड़ा



सुरक्षा घेरे में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले रस्से से कार की विंडशील्ड टूट गई



राहुल जी न्याय की लड़ाई मुस्तैदी से लड़ रहे हैं… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 31, 2024

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones in Malda on Wednesday January 31 as the Yatra entered Bengal from Bihar. “Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024



The incident allegedly took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

