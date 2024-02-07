Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:12 IST
Supriya Shrinate Refutes Stone Pelting Claim, Says Rahul Gandhi's Car Damaged Due to Rope
Rahul Gandhi did not suffer any injury, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Malda: After Lok Sabha MP and president of Congress' West Bengal unit Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that stones were pelted at Rahul Gandhi's car in Malda during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress spokesperson has issued a clarification refuting Adhir Ranjan's claims.
Congress' Social Media head Supriya Shrinate said that the windshield was broken due to the rope used in security. “A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji, when a woman suddenly came forward to meet him, the car had to be stopped suddenly. The windshield of the car was broken due to the rope used in the security circle,” said Supriya Shrinate in a post on X.
“Rahul ji is fighting the battle for justice diligently and this country not only stands with him but will also keep him safe,” Supriya Shrinate added.
Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones in Malda on Wednesday January 31 as the Yatra entered Bengal from Bihar. “Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The incident allegedly took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.
