Varanasi: As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi entered Varanasi on Saturday, February 17, the second day of its Uttar Pradesh leg, Gandhi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Congress claimed that the temple authorties denied Rahul Gandhi cameras within the temple premises as he offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed that while BJP leaders are allowed to carry camera with themselves within the temple premises, Rahul Gandhi was denied the same. He said that party would only be able to share visuals from the puja ceremony, once the temple administration releases the visuals.

“Rahul Gandhi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and got blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga. Every BJP leader is allowed to enter the temple with their cameras but we weren't allowed by the administration. Also, the temple administration is yet to release any such visual (of Rahul Gandhi offering prayers), that we can show you,” said Ajay Rai.

#WATCH | Varanasi: UP Congress president Ajay Rai says, "Rahul Gandi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and got blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga... Every BJP leader is allowed to enter the temple with their cameras but we weren't allowed by the administration. Also,… pic.twitter.com/FFkmEQroTV — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

What Kashi Vishwanath Rule Says on Cameras

Amid Congress' claim of bias by the temple administration, let's see what the rules of Kashi Vishwanath Temple says about carrying cameras within the premises. As per Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, any kind of electronic gadgets are not allowed within the temple premises.

In the frequently asked questions section, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust answers the query if mobile phones or other electronic/ non-electronic gadget is allowed inside the temple. “Any electronic or non-electronic gadgets, pen etc is not allowed inside the temple premises,” said the Kashi Vishwanath Trust.

Snip from the rulebook of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi

Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's state president Ajay Rai and other congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudauli area of the temple town.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi. The yatra on Friday entered the state from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will join the yatra in Rae Bareli.

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.