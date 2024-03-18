×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Rahul Gandhi Hinduphobic, Misogynist: BJP Slams INDI For His Comments on 'Shakti'

Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, where he said that the INDI alliance is not fighting a party of person but a 'Shakti'.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Leaders of the opposition alliance gather at Shivaji Park at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Leaders of Opposition alliance gather at Shivaji Park at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against ‘Shakti’. Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Hinduphobic’, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya pointed out that the Congress leader said that the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance was fighting ‘Shakti’. This comes just a day after the Election Commission announced the dates for upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

Amit Malviya shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s address at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and said that the Congress leader's remarks reflect the true character of Congress-led INDI alliance.  

Advertisement

“Maa Durga embodies the diverse aspects of Shakti, or power, known by various names like Sati, Parvati, Uma, Durga, Kali, Gauri, Tripura Sundari, Shivangi, Mahadevi, and more.She is considered the primal power (adi shakti) of the Lord, responsible for creation, sustenance, and destruction..Shakti also signifies women empowerment…But Rahul Gandhi speaks of fighting Shakti. He is not just Hinduphobic but also a misogynist,” said Amit Malviya in a post on X. 

 

After DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, it is now Rahul Gandhi’s turn to denigrate Shakti.. This is the true character of Congress led I.N.D.I Alliance,” he added. 

Advertisement

INDI Shows Strength at Shivaji Park

Opposition leaders part of the INDI alliance gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday at the concluding event of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Addressing the rally at Shivaji Park, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. We are not fighting against one particular political party or person. We are fighting against a ‘shakti’." 

The Shivaji Park rally of the INDI alliance is being considered as a show of strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. leaders of the alliance including PDP chief Mebooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh taking part in it. The last rally of the Congress at the venue was addressed by Sonia Gandhi in 2003.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

2 minutes ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

3 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

4 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

5 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

5 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

12 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

14 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

15 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

17 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

20 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

21 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

22 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

28 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

29 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

30 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

31 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo