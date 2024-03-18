Rahul Gandhi Hinduphobic, Misogynist: BJP Slams INDI For His Comments on 'Shakti'

Leaders of Opposition alliance gather at Shivaji Park at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image: AP

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against ‘Shakti’. Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Hinduphobic’, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya pointed out that the Congress leader said that the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance was fighting ‘Shakti’. This comes just a day after the Election Commission announced the dates for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Amit Malviya shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s address at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and said that the Congress leader's remarks reflect the true character of Congress-led INDI alliance.

“Maa Durga embodies the diverse aspects of Shakti, or power, known by various names like Sati, Parvati, Uma, Durga, Kali, Gauri, Tripura Sundari, Shivangi, Mahadevi, and more.She is considered the primal power (adi shakti) of the Lord, responsible for creation, sustenance, and destruction..Shakti also signifies women empowerment…But Rahul Gandhi speaks of fighting Shakti. He is not just Hinduphobic but also a misogynist,” said Amit Malviya in a post on X.

After DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, it is now Rahul Gandhi’s turn to denigrate Shakti.



“After DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, it is now Rahul Gandhi’s turn to denigrate Shakti.. This is the true character of Congress led I.N.D.I Alliance,” he added.

INDI Shows Strength at Shivaji Park

Opposition leaders part of the INDI alliance gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday at the concluding event of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the rally at Shivaji Park, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. We are not fighting against one particular political party or person. We are fighting against a ‘shakti’."

The Shivaji Park rally of the INDI alliance is being considered as a show of strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. leaders of the alliance including PDP chief Mebooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh taking part in it. The last rally of the Congress at the venue was addressed by Sonia Gandhi in 2003.

