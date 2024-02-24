English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Talks About Surgical Strike To Divert Attention: Rahul Gandhi At Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image:PTI
Moradabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has again stoked controversy by claiming that conversations around surgical strike are to divert attention as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, February 24. 

Pitching for a pan-India caste census, Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is no representation to the backward communities, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party functions by diverting attention. 

“This is what the BJP system is, one person will divert you by talking about Bollywood, surgical strike... Meanwhile, Amit Shah will keep an eye,” said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while waving to people from an open jeep in Moradabad during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

“In this country there are 50% backwards, 15% minorities, 15% Dalit,  and 8% Adivasi. I want to ask you how much participation these 90% have in this country. How many of these are in media, none. You'll see them in the list of MGNREGA but not in the big companies, the high courts, media. PM Modi says 'Hindustan sabka hai, ye sabka Hindustan kaise hai?' if 90% aren't getting any participation,” he added. 

Rahul Pushes For Caste Census, Questions Agniveer Scheme 

Pushing for the caste census, Rahul Gandhi said that the only way to ensure representation is to first conduct a caste-based survey. “We have clearly written in the manifesto that if 90% wants participation then the first step is caste census. You're asked to hate one another and then your property is looted,” said Rahul Gandhi in Moradabad. 

Questioning the government on Agniveer Scheme, Rahul Gandhi said,  “Why did the agniveer scheme come? To close ways for you and to give contracts of weapons to Adani, govt gave all the contracts to Adani. Patriots unite the country and do not work to disintegrate it. 'Deshbhakt mohabbat ki dukaan kholte hain, nafrat ke bazaar nahi chalaate.” 

Priyanka Joins Yatra, Asks For Votes 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Congress Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday. Asking to vote for Congress, Priyanka said, “Congress Party has schemes, you can easily understand this by your own experiences. Don't cast your vote based on bogus promises, cast your vote according to your experiences.” 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

