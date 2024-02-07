Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

It's controversial/ Rahul Serves Biscuit From Pet Dog's Plate to Congress Worker in Bharat Jodo | WATCH SHOCKING VIDEO

In 2021, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that Congress leaders took biscuits from the plate where Rahul's pet dog 'Pidi' ate from.

Digital Desk
Shocking Video From Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Shocking Video From Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image:X
Jharkhand: In a shocking video, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday was seen giving a biscuit, meant for his pet dog, to a party worker during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is first seen offering his pet the biscuit. When the dog refuses it, Rahul passes the biscuit to a Congress worker and then shakes his hands. In 2021, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an explosive interview with Indian Express, had claimed that Congress leaders took biscuits from the plate where Rahul's pet dog 'Pidi' ate from.

Sarma, who was with Congress, said that the party workers were so terrified of Rahul that they took biscuits from Pidi's plate. Sarma had even claimed that senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi used to take biscuits from Piddi's plate without any protest. The Assam CM said that the infamous meeting with Rahul was the tipping point for him after which, he left the party. Stating that he was the only one who stood up against this act, the Assam CM told a journalist on X, “Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress.”


Taking to X, In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept Amit Malviya wrote, "Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear."

Published February 5th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

