Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Reply to Plea on Acronym: Delhi High Court Issues Ultimatum to INDI Alliance

The Delhi HC last November had granted time to the opposition parties to respond to a petition to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
INDI Alliance members during a meet (Representative)
The Delhi High Court last November had granted time to several opposition parties to respond to a petition to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA | Image:PTI/File
  2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave a ‘last and final opportunity’ to the INDI alliance, seeking reply to a plea on the use of the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the opposition alliance.

Giving an ultimatum to the INDI bloc, the HC asked them to revert on the matter.

The Delhi High Court last November had granted time to several opposition parties to respond to a petition to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan also granted time to the Centre to file its reply to the public interest litigation, which alleged that by using INDIA acronym, the parties were taking "undue advantage in the name of our country".

The political parties arrayed as respondents are Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Besides, the other political parties are Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Konganadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League.

Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have also been arrayed as respondent parties.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

