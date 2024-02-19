Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Republic Bangla Reporter Dragged by Cops, Stopped From Reporting on Sandeshkhali Horror

In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter was dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali.

Digital Desk
Reporter attacked
Reporter attacked at Sandeshkhali | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter on Monday was dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali. “I am being arrested by police. They are arresting me because I was interviewing the mothers of Sandeshkhali,” said Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan as he was being dragged by the police at Sandeshkhali ferry ghat. This development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a veiled dig at Republic Bangla over the extensive coverage on the horrific incidents at Sandeshkhali. 

Blaming BJP and “few media channels” for making mountain out of a molehill, Mamata Banerjee completely downplayed the incidents at Sandeshkhali, saying that they were being blown out of proportion. In the video, several heavily-armed police personnel were seen pushing and manhandling the reporter before dragging him away.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Whirlpool set to sell 24% stake for up to Rs 3,700 crore

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  5. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo