Republic Bangla Reporter Dragged by Cops, Stopped From Reporting on Sandeshkhali Horror
In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter was dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali.
North 24 Parganas: In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter on Monday was dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali. “I am being arrested by police. They are arresting me because I was interviewing the mothers of Sandeshkhali,” said Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan as he was being dragged by the police at Sandeshkhali ferry ghat. This development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a veiled dig at Republic Bangla over the extensive coverage on the horrific incidents at Sandeshkhali.
Blaming BJP and “few media channels” for making mountain out of a molehill, Mamata Banerjee completely downplayed the incidents at Sandeshkhali, saying that they were being blown out of proportion. In the video, several heavily-armed police personnel were seen pushing and manhandling the reporter before dragging him away.
