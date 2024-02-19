Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter on Monday was dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali. “I am being arrested by police. They are arresting me because I was interviewing the mothers of Sandeshkhali,” said Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan as he was being dragged by the police at Sandeshkhali ferry ghat. This development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a veiled dig at Republic Bangla over the extensive coverage on the horrific incidents at Sandeshkhali.

#BREAKING | West Bengal police assault and drag Republic Bangla reporter for uncovering the truth in Sandeshkhali case



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/jwjYWjfZ7V#Republic #WestBengal #Sandeshkhali #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/3XGcaMmjkB — Republic (@republic) February 19, 2024

Blaming BJP and “few media channels” for making mountain out of a molehill, Mamata Banerjee completely downplayed the incidents at Sandeshkhali, saying that they were being blown out of proportion. In the video, several heavily-armed police personnel were seen pushing and manhandling the reporter before dragging him away.