Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a big assault on media, a Republic Bangla reporter on Monday was arrested after being dragged by the local police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali. “I am being arrested by police. They are arresting me because I was interviewing the mothers of Sandeshkhali,” said Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan as he was being dragged by the police at Sandeshkhali ferry ghat. This development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a veiled dig at Republic Bangla for extensively covering on the horrific incidents at Sandeshkhali.

Republic Bangla Reporter Being Manhandled By Police

In the video, several heavily-armed police personnel were seen pushing and manhandling the reporter before dragging him away. While being taken away by the cops in an e-rickshaw, Santu Pan said, “There is no democracy left in Bengal anymore. I want everyone in the country and the state to see.” "Complete anarchy in Sandeshkhali. Women have not been allowed to express themselves," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told Republic earlier.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked CM Mamata Banerjee to overturn the “illegal arrest” of the reporter. “If you (Mamata) don't release our journalist, who was only doing his job, we will sit on a dharna. We will also move Kolkata High Court.”

Advertisement

Expressing shock over the arrest of Republic Bangla reporter, Bengal's BJP President Sukanta Majumdar told Republic, "This is a black day. Really shameful. Mamata should be ashamed of such kind of activity. This kind of brutality comes out of a ruler when he/she has lost public support." Before the arrest, Santu Pan was asked to leave. “I am only doing my job. Why are you stopping me from doing my job? Am I under arrest?”, Pan asked.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | West Bengal police assault and drag Republic Bangla reporter for uncovering the truth in Sandeshkhali case



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/jwjYWjfZ7V#Republic #WestBengal #Sandeshkhali #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/3XGcaMmjkB — Republic (@republic)

Punished For Reporting The Truth: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Tells Arnab Goswami

"In a state where the Chief Minister is a woman, new records are being set in crimes against women, leaving them feeling unsafe. In such a distressing scenario, a reporter is punished for simply reporting the truth. It couldn't be more unfortunate", Union Minister Anurag Thakur told Arnab Goswami

Mamata Banerjee Biggest Fascist in India Today: Mahesh Jethmalani On Illegal Arrest Of Republic Bangla Reporter

The epitome of fascism is the TMC and the biggest fascist in this country today is Mamata Banerjee. This is only to be expected. It's a pattern of behaviour; she subverts the law, and she misuses the police. The entire state machinery is at her beck and command, Supreme Court Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told Arnab Goswami.

Blaming BJP and “few media channels” for making mountain out of a molehill, Mamata Banerjee completely downplayed the incidents at Sandeshkhali, saying that they were being blown out of proportion. After Section 144 was temporarily lifted for a week, the Kolkata High Court allowed Suvendu Adhikari and other complainants to visit the violence-hit areas in Sandeshkhali.