Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Rift Between Rahul & Kharge? Congress Chief Lashes Out On 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' Slogans

Recent video has ignited discussion about the perceived dynamics between Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi within the Congress party

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge walking during Congress' Yatra
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge walking during Congress' Yatra | Image: Instagram/RahulGandhi
Bhubaneswar: In a recent video, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge found himself in an odd situation as enthusiastic attendees repeatedly chanted ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans. The video has ignited discussions about the perceived dynamics between Kharge and Rahul Gandhi within the Congress party, with the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that not every leader can suffer humiliation in silence.

As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wad addressing the 'Odisha Bachao Samavesh' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Monday January 29, listeners raised slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’. As it became recurring, Kharge asked the audience to pay attention to what he was saying. ‘Are Sunnoo..Sunne se hi gyan aata hai,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said in Hindi which translates to ‘Listen..Wisdom comes through listening’. 

As the slogans increased, Kharge was heard saying, "Slogan shouting mere liye karo to main khush ho jaunga…(If you shout slogans for me, I will be happy)”. Sharing the clip of the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), netizens questioned if Mallikarjun Kharge was not comfortable in listening to slogans praising Rahul Gandhi while he was on the dais. 

Rift between Kharge-Gandhi out, alleges BJP 

Sharing the video on X, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and head of IT department Amit Malviya alleged that differences exist between Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, adding that with the incident the rift has surfaced in the open. 

“The rift between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is now out in the open. In Odisha, he lashed out at workers raising “Rahul Gandhi zindabad" slogans during his speech. After all, not everyone can be Manmohan Singh and suffer the humiliation in silence,” said Amit Malviya while sharing the video clip on Twitter. 

