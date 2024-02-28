English
Saleh Bin Hamoud Al Hasani Hails Oman-India Ties; Highlights Importance of Indian Markets

Saleh bin Hamood Al Hasani, spoke about trade relations between Oman and India.

The Advisor to the Chairman (Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones) in Oman, Saleh bin Hamood Al Hasani, spoke about trade relations between India and Oman on February 27. In an exclusive chat with ANI, Al Hasani said that Oman is looking forward to more Indian investments in Oman in the coming years. While speaking to ANI, Saleh bin Hamoud al Hasani said, "Oman and India have very strong relations... These relations have been strong for a long time, and therefore we look at India's market. It is very important. We do have Indian investors and a few companies that are already in Oman. We signed a few agreements. We have Jindal, who are coming into the industrial green steel."

