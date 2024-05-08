Advertisement

New Delhi: Veteran Congressman Sam Pitroda is in trouble again for his comments. This time, Pitroda has passed highly racist remarks on his fellow countrymen on the basis of region and colour. In his effort to talk about the diversity of India, the Congress leader ended up making juvenile racist comments. Pitroda faced massive backlash for his remarks on Indians, made in an interview with The Statesman. He voluntarily resigned from the Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Telangana today slammed Sam Pitroda for his indiscretion. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur and BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut also expressed their displeasure on Sam Pitroda’s comments. Here’s what the leaders said.

PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks

PM Modi | File Photo

Targeting Sam Pitroda, PM Modi said that the big slur by the “philosopher of Shehzada” (Rahul Gandhi) has made him angry and that India will not tolerate this insult. “I want to ask a serious question today...I am very angry today, if someone abuses me I can take it. But this philosopher of 'Shehzada' has given such a big abuse that it has filled me with anger. Will the potential of the people of the country be decided by their skin colour?” questioned PM Modi.

PM Modi further asked, “Who gave this right to Shehzada? The people dancing with the Constitution of India on their heads are insulting my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour. Shehzade, aapko jawaab dena padega' (Rahul Gandhi will have to answer). “My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this."

"Today, we have found out another disgusting truth about the Congress party, which has been dividing the country in the name of religion and caste, that it also insults people based on their colour and which part of the country they belong to," said Ministry of Women and Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said on Sam Pitroda's statement, while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | On Sam Pitroda's statement, Union Minister & BJP leader Smriti Irani says, "Today, we have found out another disgusting truth about the Congress party, which has been dividing the country in the name of religion and caste, that it also insults people based on their… pic.twitter.com/uFXi3JMznP — ANI (@ANI)

“I am from South India. I look Indian!” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a post on X on Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks. She added, “My team has enthusiastic members from north east India. They look Indian! My colleagues from west India look Indian!”

Sitharaman further attacked Sam Pitroda and said, “But, for the racist who is the mentor of @RahulGandhi we all look African, Chinese, Arab and the White! Thanks for revealing your mindset and your attitude. I.N.D.I alliance's shame!"

I am from South India. I look Indian! My team has enthusiastic members from north east India. They look Indian! My colleagues from west India look Indian!

But, for the racist who is the mentor of @RahulGandhi we all look African, Chinese, Arab and the White! Thanks for… pic.twitter.com/UzXi4ndwhk — Nirmala Sitharaman (Modi Ka Parivar) (@nsitharaman)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks, “Sam, Pity-roda on you! While for us, all Indians look like Indians, the Congress insists on categorizing them based on foreign ethnic lines such as Chinese, Arab, White, and African. Only a party with a colonial mindset like Congress could indulge in such deplorable racism.”

Thakur further wrote on X, targetting Congress MP and Pitroda’s mentee Rahul Gandhi, “Having failed to stir division between the North and the South, Congress now seems intent on sowing ethnic discord. It's only a matter of time before the Shehzada, following in the footsteps of his mentor, champions this divisive strategy.”

Sam, Pity-roda on you!



While for us, all Indians look like Indians, the Congress insists on categorizing them based on foreign ethnic lines such as Chinese, Arab, White, and African. Only a party with a colonial mindset like Congress could indulge in such deplorable racism.… pic.twitter.com/m4hd6EY1I6 — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur)

BJP’s Mandi candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Sam Pitroda for what she called “racist & divisive jibes” towards Indians. “Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!” wrote Kangana on X.

What were Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks on Indians?

Sam Pitroda | ANI Photo

"We could hold together a country as diverse as India, where people in the East look like the Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, people in the North look like, maybe, White and people in the South look like Africans. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs and different food," said Pitroda to The Statesman.

MC Mary Kom | Photo: Official Instagram

Indian sports icon and Olympian boxer MC Mary Kom, in an exclusive interview to Republic, gave an emotional response to Sam Pitroda’s remarks. In a heartfelt message, Mary Kom said, “Last 20 years, I have contributed to India. All of India has supported and backed me, blessed me so I get medals. I have also faced the same racism many years ago. Some people may not know where we are from and many are often confused. Our states are different, colour of skin is different…” Calling it “cheap mindset”, the sports star wished no one speaks like to anyone.

"I’m very disappointed with what Pitroda has said. He’s been in politics for so many years. After so many years, does he not know anything about our country? How will we change our mindset? I have faced racism because of this mindset. They treated me like this…I was also called Chinese and I have always fought back such people. If you don’t know, don’t speak. This is a bad habit, to generalise people based on looks. I wish and pray that no other politician or businessman speaks like this to anyone. We are also Indian. No one can remove me, I will die for my country. Very sorry to hear someone this senior say this. This is very cheap, and reflects a cheap mindset. Don’t make the mistake again,” added Mary Kom.

#BREAKING | For the last 20 years, I've been contributing towards my country. I've got immense love and regard from all Indians but I too faced the same and was called 'Chinese:' Boxing legend Mary Kom's response to Sam Pitroda's racist slur



Tune in for live updates -… pic.twitter.com/GxlMzWm3PF — Republic (@republic)

Congress dissociates itself from Sam Pitroda’s analogies, accepts his resignation

After the embarrassment caused to the Congress due to Sam Pitroda’s comments, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh offered an explanation on X. "The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," wrote Ramesh.

On Wednesday evening, Ramesh tweeted that Sam Pitroda has stepped down voluntarily from the Congress.

श्री सैम पित्रोदा ने अपनी मर्ज़ी से इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफ़ा देने का फ़ैसला किया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने उनका इस्तीफ़ा स्वीकार कर लिया है।



Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh)

“श्री सैम पित्रोदा ने अपनी मर्ज़ी से इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफ़ा देने का फ़ैसला किया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने उनका इस्तीफ़ा स्वीकार कर लिया है। Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision,” he wrote.

Has Sam Pitroda again changed an election narrative? What's the impact of Congress racism?



Tune in here to watch 2024: Which Way Today? with Executive Editor - News Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor - https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk pic.twitter.com/ykC10naPQT — Republic (@republic)

The Congress has not sacked Sam Pitroda, he has stepped down on his own accord. This may also backfire on the Grand Old Party amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.