Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a big development, now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Shahjahan Sheikh's key aide Uttam Sardar on Saturday has been booked under gangrape section in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence. Last week, Sardar was arrested hours after he was suspended from TMC for six years over growing protests by locals and women against the injustices meted out by the ruling party leaders for years. Another close aide of Shahjahan, Sushanta Sarkar, has also been slapped with gangrape section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Uttam Sardar was produced before the court today. The initial case was registered under Section 354B of the IPC. However, after registering the statement of the victim in front of the magistrate, Section 376D (Gangrape) of the IPC was added. Sardar will be produced against on February 25 and was sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement

Shibu Hazra, another close aide of Shahjahan, is on the run after he claimed that BJP and CPM were trying to frame him in a bid to gain foothold in the region. Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the gruesome attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED), has also been missing since the incident. Shahjahan, key aide of now-arrested state minister Jyotipriya Mullick in the ration scam, is wanted for questioning over his involvement in the same scam.

