Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: After actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty slammed Mamata Banerjee government over the ongoing Sandeshkhali row, Trinamool Congress has claimed that allegations levelled up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were ‘baseless’.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said that nothing can be more disgusting than what is happening in Sandeshkhali. Responding to the same, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the comments of ‘Mithun Da are baseless”. “If you have the courage then do it, don't say so much. The comments of Mithun da on the Sandeshkhali incidents are baseless,” said Kunal Ghosh.

Advertisement

Over the BJP’s demand to invoke President’s rule, Kunal Ghosh said, “I dare you to impose Article 356. Do not try to scare us with such tactics and ploys. Keep such statements that you will uproot a government elected by the people (through Article 356 or the President's Rule) to yourselves.”

Mithun’s Advice to TMC Government

In connection with the Sandeshkhali incident, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said that political parties need to transcend their differences in addressing atrocities. He visited Kolkata earlier this week where he also met BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, while he was in the hospital.

"There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this. With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable. We all do politics, but this is beyond politics. This shouldn't happen. We all have the responsibility to raise our voices and to make sure that they don't have to suffer this plight,” said Mithun Chakraborty on Sandeshkhali.