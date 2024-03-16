Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:14 IST
Senior Congress Leader and Ex-Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav and Other Leaders Join BJP
Senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.
Jaipur: Another big jolt hits Congress, senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav and other leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.
Here's the complete list of MP's who joined the saffron party:
Former MP, Dr Karan Singh Yadav
All India Congress Committee member, Pratap Poonia
Former MLA Suresh Tank
Bajrang Saran Bhadra
Balveer Chhillar, District Chief, Alwar
Param Navdeep Singh
Gaurav Jain, Hanumangarh
Karan Singh Chaudhary, Mundawar
Reema Agarwal
Girish Chaudhary
Bastiram Yadav, Behror
Meenu Choudhary
Dushyant Choudhary
Bhanwar Singh Palada Sushila Kanwar Palada Shivraj Palada
Arjun Singh Chundawat
Mahesh Sharma
Sitaram Yadav
Aarti Dubey
Pooja Chhabra
Naresh Sharma
Kavita Yadav
JP Yadav Professor
Rajeev Kaswa
Anil Olak
Dinesh Yadav
