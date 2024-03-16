×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Senior Congress Leader and Ex-Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav and Other Leaders Join BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Another big jolt hits Congress, senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav and other leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Here's the complete list of MP's who joined the saffron party:

Advertisement

Former MP, Dr Karan Singh Yadav 
All India Congress Committee member, Pratap Poonia 
Former MLA Suresh Tank
Bajrang Saran Bhadra
Balveer Chhillar, District Chief, Alwar
Param Navdeep Singh
Gaurav Jain, Hanumangarh
Karan Singh Chaudhary, Mundawar
Reema Agarwal
Girish Chaudhary
Bastiram Yadav, Behror
Meenu Choudhary 
Dushyant Choudhary
Bhanwar Singh Palada Sushila Kanwar Palada Shivraj Palada
Arjun Singh Chundawat
Mahesh Sharma
Sitaram Yadav
Aarti Dubey
Pooja Chhabra
Naresh Sharma
Kavita Yadav
JP Yadav Professor
Rajeev Kaswa
Anil Olak
Dinesh Yadav

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a minute ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

4 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

13 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

16 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

17 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

18 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

20 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

21 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

22 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

26 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

27 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

28 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

30 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo