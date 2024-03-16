Advertisement

Jaipur: Another big jolt hits Congress, senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav and other leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Here's the complete list of MP's who joined the saffron party:

Former MP, Dr Karan Singh Yadav

All India Congress Committee member, Pratap Poonia

Former MLA Suresh Tank

Bajrang Saran Bhadra

Balveer Chhillar, District Chief, Alwar

Param Navdeep Singh

Gaurav Jain, Hanumangarh

Karan Singh Chaudhary, Mundawar

Reema Agarwal

Girish Chaudhary

Bastiram Yadav, Behror

Meenu Choudhary

Dushyant Choudhary

Bhanwar Singh Palada Sushila Kanwar Palada Shivraj Palada

Arjun Singh Chundawat

Mahesh Sharma

Sitaram Yadav

Aarti Dubey

Pooja Chhabra

Naresh Sharma

Kavita Yadav

JP Yadav Professor

Rajeev Kaswa

Anil Olak

Dinesh Yadav