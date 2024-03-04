Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Setback for Mamata Ahead of LS Polls: Tapas Roy Quits as TMC MLA, Submits Resignation to Speaker

Tapas Roy was the TMC deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tapas Roy
Tapas Roy | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata: In a major blow to West Bengal chief minister MLA Tapas Roy on Monday, March 4, tendered his resignation to the West Bengal speaker. Roy has also quit the Trinamool Congress expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party and the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled. 

Tapas Roy was the TMC deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly. 

Tapas Roy slammed the Trinamool Congress leadership for allegedly not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled," he told reporters.

(This is a developing story) 

 

 

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

