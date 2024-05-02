Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. | Image:X/@iPrajwalRevanna

Bengaluru: The sleaze tape scandal continues to deepen in Karnataka with Prajwal Revanna, who is a sitting JDS MP and seeking a re-election from the Hassan constituency, being at its centre. The Hassan MP, who fled the country amid the row, denied being involved in the case and termed the videos as morphed.

Earlier, the SIT formed by the Congress government in the state had served a notice to Prajwal Revanna and his father and Holenarasipur MLA, HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, to appear before it within 24 hours.

HD Revanna is likely to seek additional time from SIT through his legal counsel. The Holenarasipur MLA is supposed to appear before the probe panel in bengaluru at 11 am on Thursday.

Prajwal Likely to Arrive in Bengaluru on May 16

According to sources, Prajwal Revanna is likely to arrive in Bengaluru on May 16.

Meanwhile, in a major setback for Prajwal, who is the grandson of JDS supremo and former prime minister Deve Gowda, the SIT has rejected his appeal seeking seven days time to appear before it. The probe team is expected to issue a second notice to him today.

Visit Hassan and Meet Victims: Shivakumar Urges Amit Shah

Speaking on the controversy, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims.

Shivakumar said “I appeal to Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims...Your party only has given a letter, identify them and please meet them.”

All About Sex Videos Case Involving Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Revanna escaped to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26. He is the sitting MP from Hassan and has been fielded by the NDA in this Lok Sabha elections. Following the allegations, Janata Dal Secular has suspended Revanna from the party till the enquiry is over.

