Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar Passes Away, CM Eknath Shinde Heads to Sangli

The meeting of state cabinet, which was scheduled for January 31 has also been cancelled.

Digital Desk
Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar
Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sangli: Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away at a hospital in Sangli district of Maharashtra, reports said on Wednesday January 31. Anil Babar as elected from Khanapur seat and has sided with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after he broke away from the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. 

Anil Babar passed away following a brief illness. Anil Babar was not keeping well for the last few days, said reports. Babar was 74 years old and breathed his last at a private hospital in Sangli. His cremation will take place with full state honours, CM Eknath Shinde said.

Advertisement

Anil Babar was a four time MLA from Khanapur and was reportedly unhappy over his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet. After a revolt in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Babar decided to go with CM Shinde and was part of the group of legislators that had gone to Guwahati following the rebellion. 

 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for Sangli to meet Anil Babar's family members and express his condolences. In a condolence message on X, Shinde said Babar's work in the Khanapur-Atpadi constituency cannot be forgotten as he worked towards the Tembhu (lift irrigation) scheme, farmers' issues and several other developmental works. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief at the demise Babar and said he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

Advertisement

The meeting of state cabinet, which was scheduled for January 31 has also been cancelled. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Delhi's minimum Temp settles at 7 Degrees Celsius, AQI 'Moderate'

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Starved 191 children to Death in Kenya: Doomsday Cult Leader Charged

    World11 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement