Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar Passes Away, CM Eknath Shinde Heads to Sangli

Advertisement

Sangli: Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away at a hospital in Sangli district of Maharashtra, reports said on Wednesday January 31. Anil Babar as elected from Khanapur seat and has sided with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after he broke away from the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

Anil Babar passed away following a brief illness. Anil Babar was not keeping well for the last few days, said reports. Babar was 74 years old and breathed his last at a private hospital in Sangli. His cremation will take place with full state honours, CM Eknath Shinde said.

Advertisement

Anil Babar was a four time MLA from Khanapur and was reportedly unhappy over his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet. After a revolt in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Babar decided to go with CM Shinde and was part of the group of legislators that had gone to Guwahati following the rebellion.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for Sangli to meet Anil Babar's family members and express his condolences. In a condolence message on X, Shinde said Babar's work in the Khanapur-Atpadi constituency cannot be forgotten as he worked towards the Tembhu (lift irrigation) scheme, farmers' issues and several other developmental works. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief at the demise Babar and said he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

Advertisement

The meeting of state cabinet, which was scheduled for January 31 has also been cancelled.





Advertisement



