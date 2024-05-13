Shivakumar Dismisses Shinde's Claim on 'Operation Nath', Says Many Sena and NCP Leaders Will Return

Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speculation that Maharashtra-like operation to soon develop in Karnataka, Congress leader and Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Shinde was afraid and is therefore casting aspersions.

Shivakumar claimed that many leaders who had separated along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar when they split Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively, will go back to the previous camps. “Shinde is afraid and therefore he's casting aspersions, after this election, many of the Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs will go back and leave the BJP. He's afraid and may lose his government therefore he is making such statements," said DK Shivakumar.

Supporting DKS, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress government is going strong in Karnataka and no one can topple it. “Its there illusion, no one can collapse this government, it's not like Maharashtra. BJP will loose in Parliament election”, CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

“They (BJP) tried to collapse our government since last year, but they failed. INDI alliance will win in this election and in Karnataka we will win 20 seats," said the senior Congress leader of the state.

What Eknath Shinde Said?

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while addressing a public gathering in Satara, claimed that Karnataka is going to witness the same what happened in Maharashtra. He speculated that 'Operation Nath' may take place in Karnataka after Lok Sabha elections, hinting at planned efforts to bring down the Karnataka government.

"I recently attended a meeting in Karnataka where the concept of 'Operation Nath' was deliberated upon", Shinde revealed. "I had been to Karnataka, for a rally. they said, even here we need to do the 'Nath Operation'. I asked, what is 'Nath Operation'? They said, what you have done Eknath Shinde, hence 'Nath Operation'," said the Shiv Sena chief.

What is Operation Nath?

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde had initiated a split within the Shiv Sena, resulting in the collapse of the MVA-led Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Subsequently, Shinde formed a new government with the support of the BJP. Ten days later, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister, and Rahul Narvekar becoming the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.