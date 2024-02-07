Advertisement

Bengaluru: Month after Siddaramaiah refused to enter a temple, the Karnataka Chief Minister has stoked controversy yet again by refusing to wear tika during the inauguration of the Vijayanagara SP office on Friday. This incident comes nearly a month after Siddaramaiah was caught on camera refusing to enter a temple even after repeated requests from the priest. Siddaramaiah's latest act is reminiscent of another infamous act from 2019 wherein he said that people wearing kumkums scare him.

In the video, Siddaramaiah stands with folded hands as the aarti is conducted. When the priest goes to offer him the tika after aarti, Siddaramaiah signals to him not to apply it on him. s of Indians throughout the country and abroad, Siddaramaiah dubbed it as BJP's campaign to garner votes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

When Siddaramaiah Insulted Ancient Hindu Tradition

Speaking at a lake revival project in Badami, Siddaramaiah has said that he was afraid of people who were Kumkum on their forehead , allegedly targeting one of the contractors at the event. Applying tikas and kumkums is an age-old practice in India and is considered auspicious. Hurting sentiments, Siddaramaiah had said, “Now, that you're wearing kumkums, will you do your work properly?”

From Protesting Against Hanuman Flag To Ram Mandir, Siddaramaiah A Repeat Offender

In recent times, Siddaramaiah has landed in soup time and again. Three days back, Siddarmaiah called protesters in Mandya village as "Godse's descendants" after they protested against the controversial removal of a Hanuman flag from a 108 feet flagpole. However, the biggest insult that came from Siddaramaiah was when he called the grand "Pran Pratishtha" event at Ayodhya as a "stunt." Ignoring the sentiments of million of million Indians across the country and abroad, Siddaramaiah only saw BJP's electoral ploy in the whole development. Going a step further, Siddaramaiah also said that the Congress follows and worships "Mahatma Gandhi's Ram" and not "BJP's Ram while announcing that he was boycotting the grand Ram Mandir opening ceremony.