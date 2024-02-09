English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Situation Tense In Bengal's Sandeshkhali as Demand For Missing TMC Leader Shah Jahan's Arrest Grows

Locals flood streets of Bengal's Sandeshkhali to protest against TMC leader Shah Jahan oppression

Digital Desk
Land grabbing, Torture, Harassing women: Why locals are protesting against TMC leaders
Land grabbing, Torture, Harassing women: Why locals are protesting against TMC leaders | Image:Republic
North 24 Parganas: Day after hundreds of women took to the streets of Sandeshkhali, fresh violence has erupted as locals demanded the arrest of Shah Jahan, mastermind behind attack on ED, and his associates. Locals have accused the Shah Jahan and his men of grabbing land from the farmers, destruction of crops and picking women up from the houses. Locals have alleged that Shah Jahan's close associates have wreaked havoc on the villagers in the presence of police personnel. 

On Day 2 of the protests, arson was reported from a local TMC leader Shibu Hazra's poultry at Jelliakhali. A fire was also set in his farmhouse. Women from Lashkarpara to Sandeshkhali police station are holding garlands of shoes as a mark of protest after many of them faced harassment at the hands of Shah Jahan's men allegedly.

The protests started on Thursday after locals confronted TMC workers during a rally on Wednesday. Following the confrontation, there was a clash between the locals and TMC workers. On Thursday, hundreds of women took to the streets with sticks to demand Shah Jahan and his aides' arrest over land grabbing incidents among others. Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “Mamata has harboured criminals for a long time. She has lost control of local leaders, who are acting as goons and snatching land from poor farmers. There is complete breakdown of law and order in the state.”

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

