Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Step Inside 5-Star Resort where Jharkhand MLAs Are Camping - Live European Band, Lunch on Pool

Jharkhand Politics: From serving wine paired with specific dishes tailormade to suit one's senses to serving dinner under starry night, the resort has it all.

Digital Desk
Resort Politics Breaks Out In Jharkhand
Resort Politics Breaks Out In Jharkhand | Image:Leonia Official Website/ Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Amid fear of poaching and several MLAs missing, legislators from JMM have reached the luxurious Leonia Resort amid tight security. Situated 68 kilometers away from the Begumpet airport, the 39 MLAs were ferried in two buses after landing at around 4:30 pm. The legislators were slated to reach Hyderabad late night yesterday, hours after Champai Soren was invited by the Jharkhand Governor to form the government. However, the flight was cancelled after the flight got cancelled due to fog. According to our top sources, at least 13 MLAs were missing.  

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove majority in the Vidhan Sabha. With no clarity over the confidence motion, the Jharkhand Mahagathbandhan MLAs will be staying at the 5-star resort until further notice. Fearing poaching attempts, the MLAs have been strategically shifted to Telangana, which is ruled by Congress, JMM's Mahagathbandhan ally in Jharkhand.

Situated in Bammarasipet, the resort, nestled in lush greenery, has lavish cafes with pool view, multi-cuisine served in a wading pool and candle-light dining experience.  There is also an outing to the farmhouse that has been arranged. With a soft and diffused lighting and a live band playing European, Mediterranean and Indian music, the resort provides an exquisite dining experience, according the resort's official website. 

From serving wine paired with specific dishes tailormade to suit one's senses to serving dinner under starry night, the resort has it all.

Food is also served in the expansive pool in the resort's Water Galaxy Farmhouse with optical fibres lighting up the pool's floor, creating a surreal ambience, as per the website. According to several travel agencies, the cost of the suites ranges anywhere between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

