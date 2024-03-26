Advertisement

New Delhi: After Congress politician and former journalist Supriya Shrinate courted controversy over her alleged sexist comment following news of Kangana Ranaut contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, now support is growing for the actor-turned politician.

Hours after the row erupted when an objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut was shared on the Instagram account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, said nothing was left of Congress ideology with the “Rahul-Congress gang”.

Advertisement

On Shrinate’s claim that several people had access to her social media account and someone had shared the objectionable post on her account, Sharmistha Mukherjee said one allowed his or her social media access to people whom they could trust.

She’s saying ‘access’, not hacked! One gives access to SM accounts only to known & trusted people. Nothing left of Congress ideology with the Rahul-Congress gang. ‘Nari Nyay’ is nothing but an empty slogan by a bunch of hypocrites! https://t.co/wCmOGXsEQw — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK)

“She’s saying ‘access’, not hacked! One gives access to SM accounts only to known & trusted people. Nothing left of Congress ideology with the Rahul-Congress gang. ‘Nari Nyay’ is nothing but an empty slogan by a bunch of hypocrites!” Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote on X.

#WATCH | On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's post on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "I am surprised that Congress has such thinking towards women and artists. There is a difference between real & reel life. In reel life, an artist has to play… pic.twitter.com/6c6F4VHau1 — ANI (@ANI)

On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's post on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I am surprised that Congress has such thinking towards women and artists. There is a difference between real & reel life. In reel life, an artist has to play multiple roles...BJP respects the artists and women of India.”

On Monday, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) reacted strongly to the remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by Supriya Shrinate.

Advertisement

You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP. https://t.co/D6eQgKyunR — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha)

“We will take steps against her. Her claim is unbelievable that her account was taken over by someone else. Kanagana has replied in a dignified way. This is not expected from a political party leader. We have taken the derogatory language against another woman very seriously. We have written to the election commission to take stringent steps. This is coming not from one but from two leaders,” Rekha Sharma added.

Advertisement

Shrinate’s social media account had posted a racy picture of Kangana Ranaut and asked for her ‘rate card’ from ‘Mandi’ (bazaar).

Incidentally, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh is the constituency from which Kangana Ranaut will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Advertisement

National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a… — NCW (@NCWIndia)

Now, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has reacted to Supriya Shrinate's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Sharma, in her reply to Tajinder Bagga request to take action in the case, said that she will be writing to the Election Commission of India about it. “You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP,” said Sharma on X.

Advertisement

On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, LoP Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur also expressed his displeasure.

"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women- 'Matru Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this."