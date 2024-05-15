Swati Maliwal Assaultgate: BJP Stages Protest Near Delhi CM Residence, Demands Probe | VIDEO

Advertisement

New Delhi: Leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, May 15, staged a massive protest near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding probe in Swati Maliwal assaultgate. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Monday, following which she approached the Delhi Police. However, no FIR has been lodged in the matter yet.

The BJP leaders questioned Kejriwal's silence over the matter, highlighting that this is not a standalone incident. In February 2018, the then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash, had alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs at Kejriwal's residence in the presence of the chief minister and Manish Sisodia, who was then the deputy chief minister.

Mounting a direct attack on Kejriwal, BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it.” He urged Maliwal who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police.

Demanding a probe into the matter, Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Singh. Delhi Police, however, said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case. They can initiate action in the matter if the complainant herself comes to the police station and formally files a case or emails a complaint to police, said an officer to PTI.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said that she was shocked on the silence of Kejriwal. "I am shocked at why Arvind Kejriwal is silent on this issue? Till now AAP has only condemned the incident, why no action has been taken by Arvind Kejriwal? If CM Arvind Kejriwal can't ensure the security of his own party's woman MP then how can he ensure the security of females of Delhi?" said Swaraj.

Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal's allegations, Sanjay Singh admitted that Kumar had assaulted Maliwal at the CM's residence and said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

(With agency inputs)