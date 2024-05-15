New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's ex-husband Naveen Jaihind demanded FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as she was assaulted at the CM residence. He called CM's residence "gutter house", alleging that Swati is being silenced by the party leaders. Naveen Jaihind said that Swati Maliwal's life is in danger, urging her to speak up.

Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal in the national capital on Monday by Bibhav Kumar, following which she called up the Delhi Police. “You call that CM House, that is actually a gutter house. This is a dangerous incident. It is a huge scandal. FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his home,” said Naveen Jaihind.

Naveen alleged that Swati is being silenced by AAP leaders, alleging that a huge controversy is at play. “Swati's life is in danger and she has been threatened, otherwise, nobody would call up the Police like that or return from the Police Station. She is still being silenced. Her life is under threat,” he said, asking her to speak up.

“This is not my personal matter. I can't understand the silence of MHA, Delhi Police and NCW. Action should be taken and Swati should come out. She can't be scared into silence, I don't know what pressure has been put on her,” said Swati's ex-husband. Delhi Police should take cognisance of the matter, said Jaihind questioning Swati's whereabouts.

Swati Maliwal and Naveen Jaihind have been associated with Kejriwal and other AAP leaders since the India Against Corruption movement. The couple parted ways in 2020.

AAP Admits to Assaultgate

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday, admitted that Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal. Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

“Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” said the AAP leader.

To this, Naveen Jaihind said that Sanjay Singh is a parrot. “Sanjay Singh is a parrot of Arvind Kejriwal. Singh knew that such an incident would take place, he knew what had happened,” said Jaihind.

BJP Demands Action, No FIR Yet

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that Singh's statement should be the basis for immediate filing of an FIR by police and those guilty should be promptly dealt with. BJP leaders recalled how chief secretary was assaulted by Kumar earlier by Bibhav. In February 2018, the then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash, had alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs at Kejriwal's residence in the presence of the chief minister and Manish Sisodia, who was then the deputy chief minister.

Delhi Police, however, said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case. They can initiate action in the matter if the complainant herself comes to the police station and formally files a case or emails a complaint to police, said an officer to PTI.