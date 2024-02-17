English
Amid Lalu’s ‘Door Always Open’ Remarks, Tejashwi Claims Nitish Begged For Forgiveness From Parents

Tejashwi Yadav during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra explained why RJD entered into Mahagathbandhan in 2022.

Apoorva Shukla
Patna: As speculations are rife in the political circles of Bihar after Rashtriya Janat dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav claimed that his doors are always open for Nitish Kumar, his son Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister has once begged for forgiveness. Tejashwi claimed that despite not having trust in him, he had agreed for the Mahagathbandhan alliance back in 2022 for the “larger interest”. 

Tejashwi Yadav, who lost the deputy CM’s chair due to Nitish Kumar’s volte-face, claimed that Kumar had "begged for forgiveness for past betrayals" before his parents before they allied with the JDU president in 2022. Nitish Kumar had dumped the BJP in 2022 and formed Mahagathbandhan alliance with the Lalu-Tejashwi’s RJD, just to ditch the, within 18 months. 

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mohania, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Nitish ji had, after begging for forgiveness, told my parents that the BJP was trying to split his party and wean away his MLAs". Tejashwi made the claim in the local dialect Bhojpuri. 

Tejashwi Yadav Explains Why He Entered Into Mahagathbandhan 

The RJD leader added: "We were initially not very inclined towards trusting him again. But there were talks with leaders across the country, all of whom were of the opinion that in the larger interest of the fight against BJP, we should agree. So we made a sacrifice".

“We asked the chief minister to at least explain why he was turning his back on us. But he could give no reason. We wonder if he is afraid of ED and CBI,” said Tejashwi Yadav questioning Nitish Kumar

Calling his ex-boss "a tired Chief Minister", the RJD leader said he is proud that in just 17 months the Mahagathbandhan made him give government jobs on an unprecedented scale. 

Congress Uses Tejashwi’s Presence To Show Strength 

The Congress hailed the presence of the young RJD leader, sharing the video of Yadav behind the steering wheel with the slogan "Hum INDIA waale", borrowed from a Bollywood song to signify that the opposition bloc was in high spirits, recent setbacks notwithstanding. 

 

(With Agency Inputs..) 

 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

