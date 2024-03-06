Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:51 IST
Tension in Karnataka's Bhatkal over Savarkar Nameplate, Hanuman Flag, Case Against 21 People
BJP members, led by MP Anantkumar Hegde and former MLA Sunil Naik, installed Savarkar's nameplate and unfurled the Hanuman flag at Tenginagundi port area
- Politics
- 1 min read
Bhatkal, Karnataka: A case has been filed against 21 people, including MP Anantkumar Hegade and former BJP MLA Sunil Naik over installing a Savarkar nameplate and hoisting a Hanuman flag in Karnataka’s Bhatkal.
BJP members, spearheaded by MP Anantkumar Hegde and former MLA Sunil Naik, had installed Savarkar's nameplate and unfurled the Hanuman flag at the Tenginagundi port area in Bhatkal on March 4.
Last month, a bhagwa dhwaja (saffron flag) and nameplate were removed due to a lack of permission from the panchayat.
The Heble Gram Panchayat officials had removed both the flag and the nameplate.
On March 4, MP Anantkumar Hegde and BJP activists repeated the act, hoisting the Hanuman flag and installing Savarkar's nameplate.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:51 IST
