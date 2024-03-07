On March 4, MP Anantkumar Hegde and BJP activists hoisted a Hanuman flag and installed a Savarkar nameplate in Tenginagundi port area in Bhatkal | Image:Republic

Bhatkal, Karnataka: A case has been filed against 21 people, including MP Anantkumar Hegade and former BJP MLA Sunil Naik over installing a Savarkar nameplate and hoisting a Hanuman flag in Karnataka’s Bhatkal.

BJP members, spearheaded by MP Anantkumar Hegde and former MLA Sunil Naik, had installed Savarkar's nameplate and unfurled the Hanuman flag at the Tenginagundi port area in Bhatkal on March 4.

The implementation was overseen by MP Anantkumar Hegde and former MLA Sunil Naik.

Last month, a bhagwa dhwaja (saffron flag) and nameplate were removed due to a lack of permission from the panchayat.

The Heble Gram Panchayat officials had removed both the flag and the nameplate.

On March 4, MP Anantkumar Hegde and BJP activists repeated the act, hoisting the Hanuman flag and installing Savarkar's nameplate.