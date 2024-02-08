English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

'Their malice toward PM Modi...': BJP blasts Congress for declining Ram temple invite

BJP said that the Congress party is now opposing God because of their "jealousy, malice and inferiority complex" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Digital Desk
congress
File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi. | Image:ANI
The BJP on Thursday blasted Congress for declining the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, claiming it has exposed the party's inherent opposition to India's culture and Hindu religion. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were invited to the ceremony but they declined calling it a ‘BJP-RSS’ event. 

During a press conference earlier today, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress party is now opposing God because of their "jealousy, malice and inferiority complex" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

भारत का इतिहास जब-जब करवट ले रहा होता है, तब-तब कांग्रेस उस अवसर के साथ खड़े न होकर उसका बहिष्कार करती है।

इन्होंने नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन का बहिष्कार किया, G20 के समय महामहिम राष्ट्रपति के द्वारा दिए गए भोज का भी बहिष्कार किया।

अब जब अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होने… pic.twitter.com/p5GCcz1EZX

— BJP (@BJP4India) January 11, 2024

“The Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the highest values of Indian traditions and culture, he said, but for the Congress and other opposition parties with a similar mindset extremist politics is more important,” Trivedi alleged.

He revealed that Iqbal Ansari, the Muslim litigant in the Ram janmabhoomi case, was also extended an invite which he accepted it as well but it is the Congress which has chosen to boycott the ceremony.

He claimed that it has been the main opposition party's tendency to create hurdle during historic moments for the country.

"Whenever the page of history turns, the Congress instead of standing with it has opted to boycott," he said, citing historic events, including the inauguration of the new Parliament building, enactment of the GST, presidential addresses to Parliament by Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu which the Congress boycotted.

“People have also continued to keep the Congress away from power but it is not getting any wiser, he said, adding the party had an opportunity to redeem its past mistakes but it has wasted the chance,” Trivedi said. 

Rejecting the label of a ‘BJP-RSS’ event, he said that the temple's inauguration should not be linked to any organisation or ideology. Trivedi also questioned if Congress intends to rebuild the mosque, which was torn down in Ayodhya in 1992.

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

