Advertisement

Bengaluru: As the ‘sex tape’ controversy involving Prajwal Revanna is brewing in Karnataka, this is not the first time that such clips have rocked the state. Earlier as well, pornographic content in link with political leaders has hit the headlines.

The recent row emerged after videos featuring Prajwal in a compromised position with women started circulating, leaving the JDS family “embarrassed.”

Advertisement

However, Prajwal, sitting MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, refuted the reports and said the videos were doctored to defame him. Revanna, on Sunday, filed a police complaint claiming the obscene videos that are circulating are doctored.

In his complaint, Revanna, grandson of JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, termed the video ‘morphed’ and said that it was an attempt to "tarnish his image and poison the mind of voters". Meanwhile, reports suggest that Revanna has left the country and is currently in Frankfurt.

Advertisement

When Congress MLA Prakash Rathod Was Caught Red-Handed

The last time such a report hit the headlines was in January 2021 when Karnataka Congress MLA Prakash Rathod was caught watching video clips and images of a pornographic nature on his phone during a session in the Legislative council. The MLA was spotted doing the act by a cameraman on a regional channel.

Advertisement

Some pornographic content was also found in his phone’s storage. The MLA had denied the reports stating that he was just looking for questions that he had asked in the Legislative Council during the session.

Rathod had said, "I was not watching any objectionable video, I was trying to get messages regarding questions I asked in Karnataka Legislative Council to a Minister. I realized that my storage was full and so I started deleting clips that were unwanted."

Advertisement

Former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait Involved In Similar Case

Back in 2016, Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was also involved in a similar case when he was caught scrolling through sexually explicit pictures on his mobile while he was attending an event to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in the northern district of Raichur

Advertisement

The emergence of the reports had left the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka embarrassed. At that time Sait was serving as the state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister. He was captured on television cameras watching pornographic pictures on his mobile phone.

