×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Sent to 4-Day CBI Custody Over Jan 5 Attack on ED Team in Sandeshkhali

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan gets 4-day CBI custody in connection with the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Kolkata: The Basirhat Court on Sunday ordered 4-day CBI custody for Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan was produced before the court earlier as his 10-day police custody ended today. Shajahan will be produced on March 14. On January 5, a mob of nearly 1,000 men attacked the ED team while it was raiding one of Shahjahan's properties in connection with the Bengal Ration Scam case for which state minister Jyotipriya Mallick is behind bars.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested late last month after being on the run since the January 5 incident. While Sheikh Shahjahan was in hiding, several locals from Sandeshkhali, including farmers and women, stood up against the TMC leader's alleged cases of sexual exploitation and land-grabbing. Several locals claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government was shielding Shahjahan. Cornered by the Sandeshkhali protests, the Mamata government eventually arrested the mastermind behind the chilling attack on ED officials.
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

21 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

21 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

21 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

21 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

21 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. ‘SC’s concern on tiger safaris’: Top 5 things you should know

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Will Announce All LS Candidates For All 42 Seats Today: Mamata Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  4. Assam Road Mishap: 1 Dead, 10 Hurt in Van-Motorcycle Collision in Kamrup

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. IND jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now supreme in all three formats

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo