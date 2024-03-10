Kolkata: The Basirhat Court on Sunday ordered 4-day CBI custody for Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan was produced before the court earlier as his 10-day police custody ended today. Shajahan will be produced on March 14. On January 5, a mob of nearly 1,000 men attacked the ED team while it was raiding one of Shahjahan's properties in connection with the Bengal Ration Scam case for which state minister Jyotipriya Mallick is behind bars.



Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested late last month after being on the run since the January 5 incident. While Sheikh Shahjahan was in hiding, several locals from Sandeshkhali, including farmers and women, stood up against the TMC leader's alleged cases of sexual exploitation and land-grabbing. Several locals claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government was shielding Shahjahan. Cornered by the Sandeshkhali protests, the Mamata government eventually arrested the mastermind behind the chilling attack on ED officials.

