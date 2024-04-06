×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

TMC Now Means Terror, Mafia, Corruption: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee After Attack on NIA Team

NIA officers had sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was attacked in East Medinipur where they had gone to probe the Bhupatinagar Blast Case.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party mounted a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday, April 6, after a team of NIA officers probing the Bhupatinagar blast case was attacked in East Medinipur. Questioning the law and order situation of the state under the Trinanool Congress government, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that TMC now means “Terror, Mafia and Corruption”. 

“It's very sad to see that the TMC has become, 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption' under Mamata Banerjee government. In this TMC government, law & order in Bengal deteriorates every day,” said Poonawalla after the NIA team was attacked in Medinipur. 

"Such an environment of fear is created in West Bengal that even the officials from central agencies aren't safe then how 'Maa Maati & Maanush' be safe here. Today what we have witnessed is nothing less than Sandeshkhali 2.0..." said Poonawalla. “This was a state-sponsored, state-protected and state-organised attack on NIA in a bid to stop the agency from probing a bomb blast incident,” he added. 

 

A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on Saturday attacked by villagers in Bhupatinagar, where they had gone to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case in which three persons were killed. The NIA team lodged a complaint at Bhupatinagar police station. NIA officers had sustained minor injuries during the attack. 

The probe team arrested two persons in connection with the case and when they were on the way back to Kolkata, their vehicle came under attack. Referring to the same, Mamata Banerjee had said that the NIA team has arrested TMC workers and office-bearers in order to help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections. 

 

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

