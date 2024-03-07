Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:40 IST
BREAKING | Tripura LoP Animesh Debbarma Resigns, to Join BJP-led Government
Tripura LoP Animesh Debbarma of Tipra Motha submitted resignation to Speaker
- Politics
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Tripura Leader of Opposition (LoP) Animesh Debbarma of Tipra Motha submitted his resignation to the Speaker. Debbarma will join the BJP and is expected to take oath as minister in BJP-led government in the state.
(This is a breaking copy)
