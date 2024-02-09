Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has resonded to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the now-abrogated Delhi Excise Policy, popularly known as the liquor scam case.

Hitting out at the central agency, Arvind Kejriwal said that he doesnot care about the summons being issued to him. The Delhi Government will inaugurate as may schools as agencies issue summons.

“You send as many messages as you want, we will build as many schools. You do your duty, we will fulfill our duty,” said Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X underlining the the school inauguration scheduled for later this day in Delhi's Mayur Vihar.

Kejriwal asked to appear on Feb 17

Arvind Kejriwal's response comes a day after a Delhi court asked him to appear before the ED. The ED has approached a Delhi Court over non-compliance with its summons in the money laundering case linked with the excise policy, in which the court asked Kerjriwal to appear on February 17.

Kejriwal has till now evaded five summons by the Enforecment Directorate in the liquor scam case.

Kejriwal charges at central government

Kejriwal charged at the central government alleging that the BJP-led central government was targeting the Opposition leaders through agencies, during the protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

"ED is a new weapon for them. Till now, there were laws and a case would be investigated. Then it would be tried legally and the accused would be sent to jail after due legal process. Now they decide whom to put behind bars and then it is decided which case that person should be framed in," Kejriwal alleged.

