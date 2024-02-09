English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

'Tum Jitne Summon Bhejoge...': Arvind Kejriwal Responds Defiantly to ED Summons

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has till now evaded five summons by the Enforecment Directorate in the liquor scam case.

Digital Desk
arvind kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has resonded to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the now-abrogated Delhi Excise Policy, popularly known as the liquor scam case.  

Hitting out at the central agency, Arvind Kejriwal said that he doesnot care about the summons being issued to him. The Delhi Government will inaugurate as may schools as agencies issue summons. 

Advertisement

“You send as many messages as you want, we will build as many schools. You do your duty, we will fulfill our duty,” said Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X underlining the the school inauguration scheduled for later this day in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. 

Kejriwal asked to appear on Feb 17

Arvind Kejriwal's response comes a day after a Delhi court asked him to appear before the ED. The ED has approached a Delhi Court over non-compliance with its summons in the money laundering case linked with the excise policy, in which the court asked Kerjriwal to appear on February 17. 

Advertisement

Kejriwal has till now evaded five summons by the Enforecment Directorate in the liquor scam case. 

Kejriwal charges at central government 

Kejriwal charged at the central government alleging that the BJP-led central government was targeting the Opposition leaders through agencies, during the protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. 

"ED is a new weapon for them. Till now, there were laws and a case would be investigated. Then it would be tried legally and the accused would be sent to jail after due legal process. Now they decide whom to put behind bars and then it is decided which case that person should be framed in," Kejriwal alleged.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

37 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

40 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  2. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement