Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

UP Court Orders FIR to be Filed Against Ex-SP Leader Swami Maurya For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

The complainant, Ragini Rastogi, alleged that a statement of his published on November 15 last year in newspapers hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lucknow: An MP-MLA court here on Saturday ordered the Wazirganj Police Station to file an FIR against former SP politician Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with a statement against goddess Lakshmi.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava ordered the probe against former Samajwadi Party general secretary Maurya over a statement he made on X, as well as to the media.

The complainant, Ragini Rastogi, alleged that a statement of his published on November 15 last year in newspapers hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

According to her complaint, Maurya in a post also on X said that while people across religions were born with two hands and two legs, how can Lakshmi be born with four hands.

The complainant alleged that Maurya has on several occasions hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making similar statements. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

