Speculations Rife on Cross-Voting As 8 SP MLAs Skip Party Dinner Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Samajwadi Party
8 Samajwadi Party MLAs reportedly skipped dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh | Image:PTI
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls Big Update: Political unrest in Uttar Pradesh has taken centre stage after reportedly 8 MLAs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state slated to take place February 27 for 10 Rajya Sabha seats. 

The elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place tomorrow on February 27. However, the latest development in the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav has created stir among the party leaders and party workers, who have fielded three candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. In fact, on the eve of voting, SP had called a meeting of all its MLAs and organized a dinner for them.

11 candidates have been fielded by BJP and SP for 10 Rajya Sabha seats

Reports suggest that eight SP MLAs didn’t attend the meeting and dinner hosted by the party on the eve of the Rajya Sabha polls. The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), who reportedly skipped the dinner include the names of Amethi MLA Maharaji Prajapati, Kalpi MLA Vinod Chaturvedi, Unchahar MLA Manoj Pandey, Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel and Jalalpur MLA Rakesh Pandey. 

With fresh development in the state, the party would only manage to send only two of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha, if 7 of party MLAs carried out cross-voting. Reportedly, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) party leader Pallavi Patel, who had contested the elections on the SP symbol, earlier announced that she will not vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, expressing her opposition against party’s decision to make Jaya Bachchan its candidate.

The BJP on the other hand, is fielding 8 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls and efforts are being made to ensure a win for all of them. This means, a total of 11 candidates are in the political battle field for 10 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has adequate vote for the 7 candidates, but to ensure a win for the 8th candidate the party needs additional 9 votes. If reports are to be believed, Raja Bhaiya has also announced that he will support the BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha. 

 

