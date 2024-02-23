posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dressed in the garb of Lord Krishna and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai dressed as Arjun came up in Varanasi | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Varanasi: Days after posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dressed in the garb of Lord Krishna and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai dressed as Arjun came up in Kanpur ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Kanpur on February 21, similar posters cropped up in Varanasi. The posters have reportedly been put up by Congress workers. Similar posters were also put up in Lucknow two days before.

The posters of the Congress leaders in the garb of Lord Krishna and Arjun has stoked a row and drawn flak from various quarters.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on February 18.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, who is in the middle of a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, reportedly spoke to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader for an hour to discuss the deadlock over eight of Maharashtra's 48 seats.