Shimla: The political crisis in Himachal Pradesh seems to be non-ending as Vikramaditya continues to rebel against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Vikarmaditya Singh spoke to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and voiced his concerns regarding the functioning of Sukhu.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of 6-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, had earlier resigned from the cabinet of CM Sukhu. Vikramaditya tendered his resignation from the post of PWD minister citing humiliation.

Vikramaditya Singh has also changed his bio from the social media profiles. Removing party affiliations, Vikramaditya's social bio now reads- 'Himachal ka sevak (Worker of Himachal Pradesh)'.

Sukhu, Vikramaditya Lock Horns

Even after resignation, things are at odds between the two leaders over several issues, the prominent being -the rebel MLAs. While Sukhu initiated action against the 6 rebel MLA who voted in favour of the BJP in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Vikramaditya had met the rebel MLAs who are currently staying in Lalit Hotel, Chandigarh. Pratibha Singh has too opposed the disqualification of rebel MLAs, saying that it was a very tough move and could have been avoided.

Vikramaditya's Rebellion Has Been in Making

Vikramaditya Singh's Ayodhya visit was also the warning sign that the Congress probably missed. Vikramaditya Singh had visited the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on the day of pran-pratishtha defying the party line. The Congress leadership called the pran-pratishtha ceremony a BJP-RSS event, while Vikramaditya Singh had then said that it was his responsibility towards his father, Virbhadra Singh.

But the feud between Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh goes back to his father's generation and the high command just added fuel to the fire by picking Sukhu as the chief minister of Himachal, while Virbhadra's wife Pratibha Singh was appointed the state unit chief.

Political observers suggest that supporters of the royal family were expecting Pratibha Singh to be the Congress nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections. And things went out of hand when Sukhu could not stand up to the Congress' central leadership and advise them not to nominate an outsider Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha elections.

