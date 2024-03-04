English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

Vikramaditya Singh has also changed his bio from the social media profiles. Removing party affiliations, Vikramaditya's social bio now reads- 'Himachal ka sevak

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Priyanka Gandhi (left), Vikramaditya Singh (right)
Priyanka Gandhi (left), Vikramaditya Singh (right) | Image: PTI/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: The political crisis in Himachal Pradesh seems to be non-ending as Vikramaditya continues to rebel against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Vikarmaditya Singh spoke to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and voiced his concerns regarding the functioning of Sukhu. 

Vikramaditya Singh, son of 6-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, had earlier resigned from the cabinet of CM Sukhu. Vikramaditya tendered his resignation from the post of PWD minister citing humiliation. 

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Singh has also changed his bio from the social media profiles. Removing party affiliations, Vikramaditya's social bio now reads- 'Himachal ka sevak (Worker of Himachal Pradesh)'.

Sukhu, Vikramaditya Lock Horns 

Even after resignation, things are at odds between the two leaders over several issues, the prominent being -the rebel MLAs. While Sukhu initiated action against the 6 rebel MLA who voted in favour of the BJP in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. 

Vikramaditya had met the rebel MLAs who are currently staying in Lalit Hotel, Chandigarh. Pratibha Singh has too opposed the disqualification of rebel MLAs, saying that it was a very tough move and could have been avoided. 

Advertisement

Vikramaditya's Rebellion Has Been in Making 

Vikramaditya Singh's Ayodhya visit was also the warning sign that the Congress probably missed. Vikramaditya Singh had visited the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on the day of pran-pratishtha defying the party line. The Congress leadership called the pran-pratishtha ceremony a BJP-RSS event, while Vikramaditya Singh had then said that it was his responsibility towards his father, Virbhadra Singh. 

Advertisement

But the feud between Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh goes back to his father's generation and the high command just added fuel to the fire by picking Sukhu as the chief minister of Himachal, while Virbhadra's wife Pratibha Singh was appointed the state unit chief. 

Political observers suggest that supporters of the royal family were expecting Pratibha Singh to be the Congress nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections. And things went out of hand when Sukhu could not stand up to the Congress' central leadership and advise them not to nominate an outsider Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Several Houses Damaged as Massive Fire Engulfs Assam's Kathmill Chariali

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Nifty hits record high, Sensex inches closer to 74,000

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows A Crocodile Head-Butting And Knocking Out The Trapper

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo